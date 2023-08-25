Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne is leaning towards a move to Juventus but with their interest yet to materialise, Fulham remains the most concrete option, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Leicester City have seen a whole host of influential players move on this summer but while transfer speculation has circulated, Belgium international Castagne is still on the books at the King Power Stadium.

Fulham have been heavily linked for much of the window, as have Serie A giants Juventus.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Castagne’s situation with just a week left in the transfer window.

Belgian reporter Tavolieri has shared on Twitter that while the Leicester City man is leaning towards a move to the Turin giants, their interest isn’t materialising as they struggle to meet the Foxes demands. As it stands, strong admirers Fulham remain ‘the most concrete option’ for the 27-year-old.

🦊🔵 Infos #LCFC :

🇧🇪 Timothy #Castagne still leaning his priority towards Juventus Turin and waiting for a move of the Italian club which struggles to materialize its approach to the demands of #LeicesterCity unless #FulhamFC's seen as a the most concrete option as of now. #PL… — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 25, 2023

Castagne joined Leicester City in the summer of 2020. Since then he has played 112 times for the club, chipping in with five goals and eight assists in the process.

A late move?

It feels like Castagne is playing a waiting game this summer. A player of his calibre with his club and country pedigree could likely seal a move away from a relegated team quite swiftly but it hasn’t panned out like that at all.

The Belgian remains on the books with the Foxes despite the persistent speculation as he seemingly holds out for a move to Juventus. If they end up moving onto another target or deciding against a move for Castagne, Fulham will hopefully still be there as an option for Castagne.

The Cottagers are keen for further defensive recruits after a shaky start to the season in defence and Castagne would make for a solid signing. Time will tell just how his situation pans out though as he leans towards a Turin move.