Leeds United look to be closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, after the Whites agreed a fee to sign the 26-year-old.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Leeds United. As we approach the September 1st transfer deadline, the Whites seem to be more frantically chasing transfer targets, with Amiri being one of them.

Though it was revealed that Amiri was opting for a move to France with Marseille, before it was then revealed that the Ligue 1 side couldn’t agree a deal with Leverkusen, and that a move to Elland Road was back on.

And The Athletic revealed last night that Daniel Farke’s side had agreed a deal with the German outfit to sign attacking midfielder Amiri for an initial £5million.

Phil Hay added last night that Amiri was still in Germany, but that he looks set to be the next arrival in Yorkshire after Leeds poached Joel Piroe from Swansea City.

Fabrizio Romano has also, seemingly, confirmed Amiri’s imminent arrival at Leeds United, by tweeting:

⚪️👀✨ #LUFC …Amiri and Leeds United, exclusive story close to being confirmed. https://t.co/UvAOSyqK6h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

Coming together?

Farke has earned a lot of praise for how he’s handled matters off the pitch this summer.

The German has proceeded with enough caution but he’s also made it clear what Leeds United need, and now it seems like those off the pitch are providing him with what he needs to perform on it.

Piroe is a quality signing and Amiri looks like another promising one. The pair will really bolster Leeds’ attacking threat and both could yet feature in this weekend’s Championship clash away at Ipswich Town.

It could yet prove to be Leeds’ toughest assignment of the season so far with Ipswich having won all three of their opening league fixtures.

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.