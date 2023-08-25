Leeds United, Leeds United in advancing talks over another impressive signing, but face Saudi competition

Leeds United in advancing talks over another impressive signing, but face Saudi competition

25 August 2023
Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Genk’s Joseph Paintsil, as per Dharmesh Sheth, but Sacha Tavolieri has said Al-Wehda have failed with a €6m bid for the winger.

Leeds United made the statement signing of Joel Piroe on Thursday night and look to be closing in on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen centre-midfielder Nadiem Amiri too.

It marks a much-needed step up in transfer business for the Whites after a tough summer to date.

Now, reports have revealed an advancing move for Ghanaian international Paintsil.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has said that Leeds United are in advancing talks to sign the Genk winger in a deal worth €10m. It would be an initial fee of €8m plus €2m in add-ons and personal terms are not expected to be a problem, he adds.

Belgian reporter Tavolieri has also issued an update on Paintsil’s situation though. He has said that Saudi Arabian side Al-Wehda have failed with a €6m bid for the 25-year-old. They also offered a contract to Paintsil, but he demanded more.

Another eye-catching signing?

While it remains to be seen if the Amiri and Paintsil deals can be wrapped up, it seems Leeds United are really kicking into action in the final stages of the window.

A move for Paintsil would be a real statement. He’s had interest from Southampton this summer and amid the reported offer from Saudi Arabia, it would be impressive to secure his signature before next Friday’s deadline.

Paintsil has a goal and two assists to his name in eight games across all competitions this season. The 2022/23 campaign was really strong for the nine-time Ghana international too, notching 18 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Genk.

