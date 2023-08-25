Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Genk’s Joseph Paintsil, as per Dharmesh Sheth, but Sacha Tavolieri has said Al-Wehda have failed with a €6m bid for the winger.

Leeds United made the statement signing of Joel Piroe on Thursday night and look to be closing in on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen centre-midfielder Nadiem Amiri too.

It marks a much-needed step up in transfer business for the Whites after a tough summer to date.

Now, reports have revealed an advancing move for Ghanaian international Paintsil.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has said that Leeds United are in advancing talks to sign the Genk winger in a deal worth €10m. It would be an initial fee of €8m plus €2m in add-ons and personal terms are not expected to be a problem, he adds.

Leeds United in advanced talks to sign Genk forward Joseph Paintsil. Deal worth €10m (€8m + €2m) Personal terms not expected to be a problem. Genk had been interested in swap deal with Southampton’s Paul Onuachu – but no agreement. w/@david_reed #LUFC #Genk — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 25, 2023

Belgian reporter Tavolieri has also issued an update on Paintsil’s situation though. He has said that Saudi Arabian side Al-Wehda have failed with a €6m bid for the 25-year-old. They also offered a contract to Paintsil, but he demanded more.

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 More on Onuachu and Paintsil. Been told Paul Onuachu (#SaintsFC) to #KRCGenk in the last days of the transfer window’s an option as the player’s still keen on the move.

🇬🇭 #KRCGenk refused 6M€ offer from Al-Wehda (#SPL🇸🇦) for Joseph Paintsil. Saudi side offered 3M€/year… pic.twitter.com/hH06GnGd2i — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 25, 2023

Another eye-catching signing?

While it remains to be seen if the Amiri and Paintsil deals can be wrapped up, it seems Leeds United are really kicking into action in the final stages of the window.

A move for Paintsil would be a real statement. He’s had interest from Southampton this summer and amid the reported offer from Saudi Arabia, it would be impressive to secure his signature before next Friday’s deadline.

Paintsil has a goal and two assists to his name in eight games across all competitions this season. The 2022/23 campaign was really strong for the nine-time Ghana international too, notching 18 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Genk.