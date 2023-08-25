Hull City will likely reignite their interest in Derby County midfielder Max Bird in the January transfer window, reports Hull Live.

Hull City have tried and failed to sign Bird, 22, from Derby County this summer. Liam Rosenior’s former club have knocked back the Tigers in their approaches to sign the Englishman, who’s since picked up an ankle injury.

Bird now looks set to be sidelined until October but Hull Live are reporting that Hull City are likely to revisit a move for Bird in the January transfer window.

The same report adds that Rosenior views Bird as someone with ‘significant potential’ – Bird is also out of contract at the end of this current campaign.

Hull’s transfer window has come to life in the final fortnight of August, with the Tigers bringing in Scott Twine on loan from Burnley, with Aston Villa duo Keinan Davis and Jaden Philogene also looking set to arrive before September 1st – the latter has passed his medical.