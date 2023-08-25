Southampton are set to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate on a season-long loan deal, as per reporter David Ornstein.

Southampton are among the sides to have been consistently linked with Everton defender Holgate.

The 26-year-old is down the pecking order in Sean Dyche’s ranks and as a result, an exit has been in the offing for much of the summer. Now, it seems a destination has finally been finalised, with a move to Southampton on the cards.

Reporter Ornstein has said on Twitter that the Saints are on course to sign the former Barnsley man on loan for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.

An option to buy Holgate at the end of the loan is not included but he is scheduled to travel south today before undergoing a medical.

Holgate offers Russell Martin a new option at centre-back or right-back. He has also played in defensive midfield across his 126 appearances in the Premier League.

A solid signing

While Holgate hasn’t always been a regular at Everton, he’s proven a solid option for them on a number of occasions.

With a good amount of Premier League experience to his name and the ability to play in a couple of different positions in his locker, the defender should prove a decent addition for Southampton if the move can be completed without any hitches.

He’ll be competing with Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens for a place in the starting XI. Lyanco has been offering cover and competition in the early stages of the season but doubts surround the future of Armel Bella-Kotchap amid rumoured interest from Germany.

Holgate’s ability to play at right-back provides cover for Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree as well.