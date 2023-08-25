Blackpool are set to sign Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan deal, as per reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Huddersfield Town striker Rhodes is a player EFL fans will be more than familiar with.

Over the years, the 33-year-old has notched 123 goals in 381 Championship games, also managed 70 in 122 during his time in League One. He’s had spells with Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and of course, the Terriers.

Now though, it is said that Rhodes is set to head out on loan for the season.

Pete O’Rourke claims that the striker will return to League One with Blackpool on a season-long deal.

Understand Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes is set to join Blackpool on loan for season. #htafc #blackpoolfc #UTMP pic.twitter.com/Ls2690yzJu — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 25, 2023

He has a year left on his contract with Huddersfield Town, for whom he has played only once this season. He played 62 minutes in the EFL Cup defeat to former club Middlesbrough but is yet to play a minute in the Championship, remaining an unused substitute against Leicester City while missing out completely against Plymouth Argyle and Boro.

A veteran option

Few strikers can match Rhodes’ level of pedigree in the EFL. He’s spent the vast majority of his career scoring in the Championship or League One and looking at Blackpool’s attacking ranks, he could prove a valuable signing for Neil Critchley.

Kyle Joseph is only 21 while Shayne Lavery is 24. Jake Beesley is 26, so Rhodes would be the most experienced by some way.

The proposed signing of 20-year-old Kylian Kouassi presents another less experienced option for the Tangerines, so the presence of Rhodes could go a long way to aiding his development, even if the Huddersfield Town man is only on loan for the season.

It remains to be seen if the deal gets done but given his place in Neil Warnock’s pecking order, a move seems likely.