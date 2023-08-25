Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Plymouth: Summer signings absent, fresh injury blow for midfielder

Birmingham City host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship tomorrow.
Birmingham City welcome Championship new boys Plymouth Argyle to St Andrew’s tomorrow, for a game between two teams who’ve started the season well.
Blues are unbeaten in the opening three having taken seven points so far, beating Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate in their last outing.
Plymouth meanwhile have taken four points so far, losing narrowly against Southampton in their last outing; their first defeat of the season.
Team news
Birmingham City already have a few injuries within the first-team, with Alfie Chang the latest to join the list of injured players after it was revealed yesterday that the 20-year-old has sustained a serious knee injury.
Elsewhere, Birmingham Live say that John Eustace could be without summer signings Ethan Laird and Siriki Dembele who both picked up knocks in the last outing against Bristol City.
Tyler Roberts (calf), Marx Roberts (calf), George Hall (ankle), and Marcel Oakley (hamstring) all look set to miss this one.
Whether or not new signing Jay Stansfield features remains to be seen.
Predicted XI
Ruddy (GK)
Buchanan
Long
Sanderson
Longelo
Sunjic
Bielik
Miyoshi
Anderson
Bacuna
Hogan
Eustace could be forced into a bit of a reshuffle with Laird and Dembele potentially absent.
Manny Longelo could come into the XI on either side of defence, with Lee Buchanan playing on the opposite side; which of whom Eustace might play out of position on the right remains to be seen.
And summer signing Koji Miyoshi could be in line for his first league start after scoring against Bristol City last time out, coming in on the left in place of Dembele.
Other than that, we should see an unchanged line up for Blues.
Kick off is at 3pm tomorrow.