Birmingham City are closing in on a loan deal for Cremonense centre-back Emmanuel Aiwu, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Birmingham City’s summer transfer business has set them up well for the 2023/24 campaign. John Eustace’s side have started the campaign impressively and after a long-awaited takeover, the mood is high at St. Andrew’s.

Now, with the end of the transfer window in sight, it seems the Blues have another new addition lined up.

The Daily Mail reports that City are closing in on the loan signing of Austrian defender Aiwu, who currently plays in Italy with Serie B side Cremonense. He joined last summer from Rapid Vienna ahead of the Serie A campaign but in his 23 league appearances, he wasn’t able to help his side to safety.

After relegation, it seems Aiwu will head for pastures new with a Birmingham City loan switch lined up.

Aiwu mainly plays as a centre-back but he has been deployed at right-back or in defensive midfielder before too.

Another impressive signing?

As touched on before, Birmingham City’s summer transfer window has been an impressive one. To this point, it has led to success in the Championship too, but time will tell if it leads to anything meaningful this season.

Centre-back is one of the few areas the Blues have left to strengthen and the signing of Aiwu will certainly do that.

The 22-year-old will compete with Dion Sanderson and Kevin Long for a place in the starting XI. Alongside them in the backline will likely be Lee Buchanan and Ethan Laird, who have started well since their arrivals from Werder Bremen and Manchester United respectively.

If Aiwu impresses, there’s no reason why the Blues can’t look to keep him for good either. They did just that with Dion Sanderson, who has become a vital player since first signing temporarily.