Middlesbrough academy graduate Coburn has caught the eye since making his way into senior football.

He’s notched six goals in 28 appearances for Boro’s first-team, making good use of his substitute appearances to make a name for himself. The 20-year-old then joined Bristol Rovers on loan last season, notching 10 goals and three assists in 40 games for the Gas.

Now, Football Insider states that Middlesbrough are set to send Coburn on loan to Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

A loan deal has been agreed between Boro and the Pilgrims despite enquiries from a number of other clubs. A new loan allows Coburn the chance to gain more experience in the second-tier after impressing in League One last season.

Should the move go through, Coburn will compete with Ryan Hardie, Ben Warne and Freddie Issaka for a spot in Steven Schumacher’s squad.

A good move for all

If Coburn isn’t going to get regular chances at Middlesbrough, a loan move to a Championship rival looks like the ideal move.

He’s already proven himself in League One, so it’s only right that he makes a step up. Plymouth Argyle have proven themselves as a club to be trusted with promising loan players and given their need for another option at the top of the pitch, he should be in with a good chance of regular minutes at Home Park.

So far this season, Coburn has played only nine minutes of football. He was an unused substitute against both Millwall and Huddersfield Town, with Michael Carrick preferring other options at the top of the pitch.

It remains to be seen if the deal can be done but it looks like a good move for all.