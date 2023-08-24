Peterborough United host Derby County in League One this weekend.

Derby County travel to London Road to face a Peterborough United side who lost their first game of the season last weekend.

It was a bad time for the defeat to come too, with Sam Hoskins’ bizarre 89th-minute goal condemning Posh to defeat against rivals Northampton Town. Despite that loss, it has been a good start for Darren Ferguson’s side, with three wins from four leaving them in 3rd place.

As for the Rams, they’ve collected six points from four games so far. They defeated Fleetwood Town last time out thanks to a second goal of the season from the returning Martyn Waghorn.

Derby County should be among the promotion contenders this season but with two wins and two defeats to their name, consistency is needed if they’re to rise up the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think Derby will find form sooner rather than later but against Posh, I feel they could be made to pay for a lack of pace. Ferguson’s side have dangerous attackers like Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku in their ranks and against the Rams’ backline, they should find success.

“Posh’s promising centre-back partnership could be posed threats by experienced strikers Waghorn and Washington, but I simply think the hosts will cause too many problems for Derby.

“It could be a close one between two decent sides and Derby County have what it takes to get a result here, but I fear the hosts will expose them a bit. I’ll say 2-1 home win.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Posh were halted in their tracks last time out. It was a bit of a surprise result but expect Ferguson’s men to react strongly, and at their home ground, they’re always so tough to beat.

“Derby are a bit of a mixed bag so far. I really thought they’d be blowing away the competition this season but it’s been tough, though they do go into this one having won two of their last three.

“Playing away from the pressures of Pride Park could play into their advantage here, and I think they’ll nick a point – keeping Posh at bay though is going to be tough.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Derby County