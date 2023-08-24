West Ham have been keeping tabs on Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh this summer, according to reports.

Drameh, 21, remains on the peripheries of the Leeds United first-team, with the right-back also remaining in transfer headlines following his side’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Englishman has just nine total appearances for Leeds United to his name. But he shone on loan at Luton Town in the second half of last season, helping the Hatters get over the promotion line.

Luton are one of the ides to have been linked with a move for Drameh this summer. Brentford have also been credited with an interest, though more recently it’s Southampton who are said to be keen on a potential move.

But it’s now been revealed by The Athletic (via Inside Futbol) that David Moyes’ West Ham have also been keeping tabs on Drameh throughout this summer’s transfer window.

Though whether or not the Hammers make a bid before the September 1st transfer deadline remains to be seen.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Drameh to leave?

Drameh has had a very tough time at Leeds. Whenever he’s gone out on loan, he’s showed that he’s a player with great ability and potential, but he just can’t get past Luke Ayling in the Leeds XI.

Another transfer move this summer looks like a real possibility and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Drameh make the step up to the Premier League following his impressive showing at Luton last time round.

But Leeds could play hardball here; they have a great replacement for Ayling in Drameh, so they might want to keep him as back-up for this season.

But if a decent offer comes in then they might be forced to accept it, especially with Drameh unlikely to be happy at playing back-up at Leeds once again this summer.