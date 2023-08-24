‘Weather the storm’ – Wigan Athletic v Barnsley prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Barnsley in League One action this weekend.

Shaun Maloney’s Tics look strong this season. Wigan Athletic managed an impressive 4-0 win over an unbeaten Bolton Wanderers last weekend. Wigan Athletic would be top of the league with ten points had they not suffered a point deduction. But, despite that they look as if they may be a serious promotion contender this season.

Barnsley failed to build on their 7-0 win over Port Vale on the opening day of the season. Neill Collins’ side have since failed to win and instead have suffered two back-to-back 3-1 defeats.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Tics have been very strong so far this season. The off-field issues don’t seem to have impacted the squads performance levels and they rightly have earned plenty of plaudits so far. Wigan Athletic will be favourites coming into this one, but Barnsley have a strong squad for this level and it will be a tough game despite the recent form.

“Collins will be desperate to get his side back on the right path, but he couldn’t have a much tougher opponent on paper. Barnsley will need to weather the storm at the DW Stadium and they have to be ready to take their chances when they come.

“I don’t think this one will be as one-sided as Wigan Athletic’s win last weekend, I expect Barnsley to be tougher to beat than they have been recently. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t see it happening. I expect the Tics to continue their strong start to the campaign.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-0 Barnsley

James Ray

“Wigan have already climbed out of the minuses and will have their sights set on rising up the League One table after a strong start to the season. They’ll be in for a challenging game against Barnsley though, even with the Tykes struggling.

“We’ve seen that Collins’ side are capable of on the opening day but recent games haven’t been so good. I back them to get back on track and find form but they could see their losing run stretched to three here.

“I’ll back Wigan to pick up another impressive victory here, though it could be close.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Barnsley