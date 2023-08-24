Watford are hoping to wrap up a deal for Kalmar striker Mileta Rajovic within the next 48 hours, reports journalist Adam Leventhal.

Watford look like they’re closing in what would be their sixth signing of the summer so far, with Kalmar striker Rajovic, 24, expected to arrive at Vicarage Road.

The Athletic’s Leventhal revealed the news on Twitter yesterday, stating that the Hornets ‘aim to conclude’ a deal for the 6ft 4in striker in the next 24 to 48 hours, with the Dane apparently set to sign a long-term contract with Watford.

He looks set to become Valerien Ismael’s sixth signing of the summer so far, joining the likes of Rhys Healey, Tom Ince, Jake Livermore, Jamal Lewis, and Giorgi Chakvetadze in signing for the Hornets this summer.

Rajovic currently plays his football in Sweden with top flight side Kalmar. The Allsvenskan season is well underway now and Rajovic is one of the leading scorers in the division, with seven goals in 20 league outings so far this season.