Leicester City’s former defender Ryan Bertrand is training with Chelsea’s loan development group, as per trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City signed Bertrand in the summer of 2021, bringing him in as cover and competition at left-back.

He didn’t feature much with the Foxes, playing 11 times across all competitions before his release earlier this summer. Now, in a surprise development, it has emerged that Bertrand is back with Chelsea while he weighs up his next options.

Transfer guru Romano has said on Twitter that Bertrand is training with Chelsea’s loan development group, returning to the West London outfit over eight years after he left for Southampton in 2015.

The ex-Leicester City man has options in England, Europe and the Middle East but for now, he’s maintaining his fitness with Chelsea.

Ryan Bertrand, fully fit and now training at Chelsea loan development group 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bertrand will be making a decision on his next step interest from England, Europe and Middle East — as he’s free agent now. pic.twitter.com/fStyxWroWZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

Bertrand played 57 times for Chelsea during his time at the club. He managed two goals and two assists and started in the Champions League final in 2021 after coming through their youth ranks.

A new challenge awaits

Bertrand has spent his entire career to date playing in England and at 34, this could be his last chance to test himself abroad amid interest from Europe and the Middle East.

While Leicester City was his most recent club and he won the Champions League with Chelsea, he’s best known for his lengthy stint at Southampton. Bertrand played 240 times for the Saints across all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and 10 assists in the process.

His time with Leicester wasn’t a particularly smooth one with a lack of game time and injuries but hopefully, a training stint with Chelsea sets him up well for his next challenge, wherever that may be.