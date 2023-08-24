Reading goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis is in talks with two clubs over a potential move, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Reading could see a fair few outgoings before the end of the month.

It has been reported recently that goalkeeper Bouzanis has been made available for transfer alongside Andy Carroll, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Tom Holmes. Sales will hopefully free up space in the budget and in the squad for Ruben Selles to make new signings.

Now, reporter Witcoop has said that Australian shot-stopper Bouzanis is in discussions with two clubs over a potential exit.

The two sides go unnamed but it is added that ex-Manchester United man Joel Pereira will be signed as his replacement. Claims of a move for the Portuguese free agent first emerged earlier this month and it seems a Bouzanis exit will pave the way for his arrival.

Bouzanis joined the club last summer and played nine times across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

On the way out

With Bouzanis not figuring in the plans of Selles, a move away makes sense for all.

It frees up space in the squad and in the budget for a replacement while Bouzanis can look to find regular game time elsewhere. He’s got a good amount of experience to his name, spending time in the A-League alongside stints in League Two and League One.

Once a youngster on the books at Liverpool, Bouzanis will be keen to get back to starting regularly like he did with previous club Sutton United. He played 95 times for the League Two team, managed 39 clean sheets in 95 games across all competitions whole conceding a respectable 97 goals overall.