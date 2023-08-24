‘Tough clash’ – Oxford United v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Oxford United host Charlton Athletic at the Kassam Stadium in League One this weekend.

Oxford United have made a solid start to the new season under boss Liam Manning and will be eager to keep their form going. They have won their last three games on the spin and have won back-to-back away clashes at Derby County and Barnsley which shows they mean business this term.

Charlton, on the other hand, haven’t won since their opening day victory at home to fellow London club Leyton Orient. Dean Holden’s side have lost their last two outings against Bristol Rovers and Port Vale and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Oxford have been really impressive so far this season under Liam Manning and are looking strong. They were shrewd with their recruitment earlier this summer by bringing in the likes of Jordan Thorniley and Ruben Rodrigues and did well to get a lot of their business done early as it helped gel their new players together.

“Charlton still need more signings and are a work in progress under Dean Holden. I think they will eventually come good this term but it may take them time.

“The Addicks will be low on confidence heading into this one after their past couple of losses and will be in for a tough clash against the U’s.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 2-1 Charlton Athletic

James Ray

“I though Charlton would start the season better than they have done but I’ve still got full faith that they’ll find their stride and push up the league sooner rather than later. That said, with all the momentum with Oxford coming into this one, I’m backing the hosts to make it four straight wins.

“The U’s made some great signings in the summer and alongside some existing stars, they’re looking good in these early stages.

“Charlton might push them and could snatch a point from this if they’re on their game but with the wind in their sails, I’ll predict a 2-1 win for the hosts.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 2-1 Charlton Athletic