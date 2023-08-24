Rotherham United host Leicester City in the Championship this weekend.

Leicester City will be looking to maintain their perfect Championship record against winless Rotherham United this weekend.

The Millers have one point from three games, leaving them sat in 22nd place as it stands. Matt Taylor’s side claimed their only point in a draw with Blackburn Rovers before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland last time out.

As for the visitors, they’ve won all three games so far, leaving them in 2nd place behind Ipswich Town on goal difference.

It has been the perfect start to life at Leicester City for Enzo Maresca and with the players at their disposal, they’ll be big favourites to get another win under the belt against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The Millers work under one of the division’s tightest budgets and against a Leicester City side who have been playing European football in recent seasons, there could be a bit of a gulf between the two teams.

“There’s no doubt that Taylor’s side will put up a fight against the Foxes and they’ve shown time and time again that they’re not a side to write off. However, you can’t help but feel that this will be routine for Leicester.

“With the players in their ranks, Leicester should claim a comfortable win here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-3 Leicester City

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Luke Phelps

“Leicester have made a solid start. They’re not blowing opposition teams away, but then again, Burnley started slowly last time round and went on to win the league with relative ease.

“I think we could see the best of Leicester this weekend; Rotherham look set to struggle and a visit from Leicester won’t do their confidence any good.

“The Millers are making a go of it in the transfer market and they’ll put up a good fight, but I just can’t see them taking anything from this game.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Leicester City