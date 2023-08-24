Preston North End host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Preston North End welcome Swansea City to Deepdale on Saturday afternoon, where Ryan Lowe’s side will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The Lilywhites have won their last two in the league after drawing at Bristol City on the opening day, finding themselves in 6th place of the table as things stand.

Swansea City meanwhile sit in 18th, without a win in the league so far this season. Michael Duff has so far picked up two points in the Championship; one against Coventry City last time out and one against Birmingham City on the opening day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Preston have started very well. Every summer they seem to add just a few players to the side, but those few players seem to improve the side every season.

“Swansea have had some tough fixtures to start with but they’re holding their own, with a point against Coventry a very good result for them.

“Both teams have the firepower to win this one, but I’m definitely leaning towards Preston for this one – they look a bit more settled, with Swansea having been in a lot of transfer headlines this week.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Swansea City

James Ray

“I can see Swansea getting on the scoresheet here but I’m not sure if they’ll have enough to take all three points. Preston have an unbeaten start to maintain and while the Swans are winless, I can see this one being a bit tighter than the form might suggest.

“The visitors are still in the early stages of Duff’s reign and getting used to competitive action under new management can take time. With the help of new signings they should find some form and I think they could claim a decent point here.

“Preston may well make it three in a row, but I’m going for a 1-1 draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Swansea City