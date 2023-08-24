Birmingham City host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.

Birmingham City will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Championship season at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues have collected seven points from their opening three games, defeating Bristol City 2-0 last time out thanks to goals from substitutes Koji Miyoshi and Lukas Jutkiewicz. John Eustace’s side sit in 4th place after three games and have conceded just once.

As for the visitors, they tasted defeat for the first time. Plymouth Argyle were beaten 2-1 at home by strong promotion contenders Southampton, with Ryan Hardie scoring the only goal for the Pilgrims.

Steven Schumacher’s side have still made a respectable start to the season though with a win, a draw and a defeat leaving them 11th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The momentum Birmingham City have built up is exciting for all. After a long-awaited takeover and an impressive transfer window, they’ve started the campaign in fine fashion and they could go far this season.

“Plymouth won’t be an easy game though. They put up a great fight against Southampton last time out but that was at home, and I can see them struggling on the road a bit at this higher level.

“With the Blues looking tight at the back, I can see them snatching another good win here. I’ll say 1-0 to the hosts.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Luke Phelps

“This should be a great game. Two very positive sides playing very good football so far this season, with both having enjoyed really decent stats to the campaign.

“Birmingham City are looking more and more like this season’s surprise package. That win at Bristol City last time out was a commanding one and back in front of a home crowd, they’ll be buzzing.

“Plymouth though are another surprise package. They’re proving that they’re here to compete and they’ll give Blues a really tough game.

“I want to see both these sides claim a win. I think Blues definitely have the edge, but I’ll back Plymouth for a positive point on the road.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Plymouth Argyle