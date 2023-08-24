Swansea City injury news ahead of Preston clash: 26-year-old could miss out as summer signings gather fitness

Swansea City travel to Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

Michael Duff takes his Swansea City side to Deepdale on Saturday afternoon. The former Burnley player goes up against a former foe of his after a turbulent week for the Swans, with key duo Nathan Wood and Joel Piroe heavily linked with moves away.

But all focus will be on Preston and Duff revealed in his pre-match press conference that he has no new injuries, but that summer signing Josh Ginnelly, 26, could miss out through illness.

Speaking to the club, Duff said:

“We have no new injuries. Josh Ginnelly has reported a bit of illness so we will have to see where he is at. We have also had Walshy back out on the grass, which is a positive.”

And fellow summer arrivals Mykola Kuharevich and Nathan Tjoe-A-On are waiting to make their league debuts; Kuharevich played in the Carabao Cup game v Northampton Town earlier in the month and has been an unused substitute in each of Swansea’s opening three league fixtures, whilst Tjoe-A-On is yet to feature.

“Gino [Ginnelly] is getting fitter and fitter, while Mykola [Kuharevich] and Nathan [Tjoe-A-On] had their first real minutes for the under-21s,” Duff added.

“Gino is closest in terms of fitness. With Myko and Nathan they are young players, they have been brought in to be developed.

“That does not mean they are not first-team ready, but we don’t envisage them starting every game this season. We are trying to get them fit as soon as we can.”

Walsh has been missing since April with a hamstring injury but looks to be closing in on a return to action.

A tough outing

Preston have started the season well. They remain unbeaten and go into this one on the back of consecutive wins, so Swansea need to be well aware of the threat that Ryan Lowe’s side pose this weekend.

But Swansea are a threat too. They’ve put in some decent performances so far under Duff and with a clean bill of health – potentially barring Ginnelly – Swansea could field a very strong side.

There’s a lot of noise going on off the pitch right now byt Duff and his players will be fully focussed on the task at hand this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.