Stoke City are closing in on the signing of FC Basel midfielder Wouter Burger, reports claim.

At the start of August, it was revealed that Stoke City had made a bid for Burger, 22, who currently plays his football in Switzerland with Basel.

But links to the Dutch U21 man went cold – until now. Reports in Switzerland (relayed by StokeonTrent Live) have now revealed that the Potters have made a breakthrough in negotiations and that the club are now expected to sign Burger.

It’s said that Stoke have had Burger high on their transfer shopping list all summer and that a deal is close to being finalised – he looks set to become Alex Neil’s 12th signing of the summer so far.

Stoke have so far won two of their opening three Championship fixtures, finding themselves in 8th place of the table ahead of their trip to Millwall this weekend.