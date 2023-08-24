Lincoln City host Blackpool in League One this weekend.

Lincoln City welcome Blackpool to the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon, for a game between two sides who could in the play-off mix this season.

The Imps have started steadily, claiming two wins and a draw since their opening day defeat at Bolton Wanderers, with their last outing ending in a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury Town.

Blackpool meawhile are yet to concede a single goal this season. But Neil Critchley’s side have now drawn their last three, all without scoring a goal of their own either.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln City are in a good place right now. Their performance at Shrewsbiry wasn’t the best but the result was a huge one, and returning to Sincil Bank should give them confidence ahead of this one.

“Blackpool look a bit stuck right now. They’re proving hard to beat but the loss of Jerry Yates seems to be plaguing them somewhat, and a trip to Lincoln won’t do their chances of scoring much good.

“The Imps are so tough to beat at home and they have a bit more attacking prowess than the Seasiders, so I’ll say Lincoln win.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-0 Blackpool

1 of 10 What stadium is this? Portman Road Fratton Park The Hawthorns Loftus Road

James Ray

“This will be a tight one. Lincoln are really strong at home and after a decent start to the season, they should be confident of pulling off a good result against Blackpool, who have drawn three straight games 0-0.

“The Tangerines need to start showing more potency and the top end of the pitch. Away to Lincoln, they could be made to pay if they have another tough day in front of goal but I can see them getting on the scoresheet and sharing the points.

“The hosts might snatch all three points but I’ll say 1-1 draw.”

Score prediction: Lincoln City 1-1 Blackpool