Wiles, barring injury, has been a regular for Rotherham United since making his way through their youth ranks.

The 24-year-old was born in Rotherham and has played 193 times for the millers, chipping in with 17 goals and 17 assists along the way. He’s started two games this season after spending much of 2023 on the sidelines and has now entered the last year of his contract with the club.

Now, Football Insider claims that Wiles has emerged as a target for Yorkshire rivals and fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

They state that talks have been opened over a possible deal with the Terriers looking to tempt Rotherham into a sale.

Neil Warnock could see some fresh faces added to his squad before the end of the window after a quiet summer to date. Huddersfield and all the other clubs in the EFL have until 11pm next Friday to get their summer business done.

A move in the offing?

It remains to be seen whether the rumoured talks between Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United develop into anything serious but when fit, you have to think that Wiles has a big part to play in Matt Taylor’s side.

Losing him to a team who could be fighting the Millers in a relegation battle could be a big blow. But, with Wiles in the last year of his contract, this summer could provide the last chance for them to cash in on the academy graduate.

Rotherham will have to weigh up their options carefully if Huddersfield do come in with a move, but time will tell whether or not the Terriers are to move for the midfielder.