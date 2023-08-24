Hull City host Bristol City in the Championship on Friday night.

Hull City host Bristol City on Friday night, with the Tigers welcoming a former boss of theirs in Nigel Pearson.

The 60-year-old has been in charge of Bristol City for two-and-a-half years now, with his side having taken four points from their opening three games of the campaign, losing at home to Birmingham City last time out.

Liam Rosenior’s Hull meanwhile have taken six points and find themsleves in 7th place of the table. The Tigers are closing in on a few more signings too, with Burnley loan man Scott Twine having made his debut in the win over Blackburn last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull are looking very strong at the moment. Their last win over Blackburn was a very impressive one and with new signings in the offing, there’s a very good feeling about the club right now.

“Bristol City have started a bit slowly. It’s still early doors and Pearson has a few new players to properly bed in, but he’ll want to see a reaction from his side tomorrow after that defeat v Birmingham City.

“For me though, I can’t see the Robins putting an end to the early hype about Hull City right now – I’ll say home win, and maybe even a first goal for Twine.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-1 Bristol City

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

James Ray

“I think the Tigers will take all three points here. Bristol City have what it takes to emerge as outsiders for the play-off spots but with more business needed before the window’s end, I’m backing Hull as they’ve got good momentum behind them.

“In front of the home faithful they should be looking to make this a tough one for the Robins from the off. Pearson’s side have got the personnel to cause problems for the hosts but I feel Hull will have a bit too much for them going forward.

“I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-1 Bristol City