Coventry City host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues come into this one following a 1-1 draw to Swansea City last weekend. Mark Robins’ side once again look very strong this season and their 3-0 win over Middlesbrough the other week caught the eye of many.

Sunderland got off the mark last weekend edging past a poor Rotherham United. Tony Mowbray’s men looked better than they had done previously, but it still doesn’t look as fluid as it once did.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City were as close as you could be to Premier League football last season, but that disappointment only appears to have motivated them coming into this one. They’ve lost key men in the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, but it doesn’t seem to have really hindered what they’re building.

“Sunderland still need reinforcements and whilst they picked up a win from behind last time out, I expect this one to be a much tougher task. The Black Cats typically struggle to beat Coventry City and they will need to be on top form to stand any chance this Saturday.

“Both teams have the quality to win and I don’t think either will run away with it. However, given performances this season and recent history I can only see one winner emerging from this one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“It’s tough for Sunderland right now. They finally got some points on the board last time out but a trip to Coventry City is a much tougher task than a game at home against Rotherham United.

“Coventry proved to everyone in that previous win over Middlesbrough that they can cope without their star players; then putting in a good performance to take a point at Swansea last time out.

“Expect a closely-contested game here with either side capable of nicking a win. But I fancy the Sky Blues to claim a narrow win in this one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Sunderland