‘Need to find form’ – West Brom v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

West Brom host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough travel to the Hawthorns to face a West Brom side with one win, one draw and one defeat from their first three Championship games. The Baggies played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United last time out as Brandon Thomas-Asante netted his first of the campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 12th place as it stands and the hope will be that some new signings can come through the doors in the final stages of the window.

As for Middlesbrough, they look a far cry from the potent side they were under Michael Carrick last season.

Replacements for key players haven’t found form just yet and Boro are yet to get a win under their belt. They recorded their first point with a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town last time out and will be determined to pick up three points here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“West Brom have the makings of a side that can challenge for the play-offs again but they’re in dire need of more new signings. Two additions at this stage of the window is pretty abysmal, so Corberan has done well to get four points under the Baggies’ belt.

“Against Middlesbrough, they have a chance to pick up three points against a side who should come good further down the line. Boro need some fresh faces too though, and those who have joined need to find form.

“I think this could be a close and fairly cagey game. On form, West Brom might take it, but I’ll say Boro get a point from this.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Middlesbrough

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

Luke Phelps

“This is a very interesting game. Middlesbrough have started really poorly and despite them making a lot of new signings, I can’t see them replicating their successes of last season; for the time being, anyway.

“And West Brom, despite a chaotic summer, are still competing in the league. They have one of, if not the best coach in the league in my opinion and as long as Corberan is there, West Brom can beat anyone.

“I think Middlesbrough will steadily improve this season, but I think West Brom nick this one.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Middlesbrough