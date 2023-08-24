Millwall are set to sign Arsenal’s right wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan, reports South London Press.

Norton-Cuffy, 19, looks set to sign for Millwall on loan from Arsenal, in what will be his fourth loan spell away from the North London club.

Born in South London, Norton-Cuffy has previously spent time on loan at Lincoln City, Rotherham United, and Coventry City, spending time with the latter two across the 2022/23 campaign.

He featured a total of 41 times in the Championship last season, with 21 of those outings coming for Coventry City as he helped the Sky Blues reach the play-off final.

Now though, South London Press are reporting that the Arsenal man is ‘poised to complete’ a loan move to Millwall and that he could be available for this weekend’s home game v Stoke City.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

A solid signing

Millwall have put together a very strong side. They’ve not had the best of starts this season, but they’re often a team that burns slowly in the Championship.

And the addition of a player like Norton-Cuffy will only help them in their quest for a top six finish this season. He’s a very attacking-minded player with bags of energy; perhaps offering something different to what Gary Rowett currently has at his disposal.

It’s been a promising summer transfer window for the Lions who’ve once gain recruited smartly, with Norton-Cuffy looking set to become the club’s fifth signing of the summer so far.

Millwall welcome Stoke City to The Den this weekend, in what promises to be another tough outing for the Lions against a former club of Rowett’s.

And it could also be Norton-Cuffy’s Millwall debut should his loan move from Arsenal go through as planned.