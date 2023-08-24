Swansea City star Wood has been the subject of growing transfer speculation in recent days.

It was claimed that Championship rivals Southampton, now managed by ex-Swans boss Russell Martin, were making a £10m move to take the young centre-back to St. Mary’s, while others reported that claims of a bid were incorrect.

Now though, Swansea manager Duff has confirmed that a bid has come in for Wood, though it has been duly rejected.

Speaking to Wales Online, Duff eluded to naming the team that has bid for the former Middlesbrough man while saying that he will do what he can to help Wood amid the speculation over his future in South Wales. He said:

“I think there’s a bid, yeah.

“I think it got rejected. It’s a sign of having good players. If no one’s bidding for any of the players then we’d be useless. We think we’ve got some good players.

“Woody’s one of those. He’s got loads and loads of work to do, but he’s got a high ceiling in terms of his footballing ability and his attributes as well. As an ex-centre-half I’ll try to help him as much as I can, and we’ll see what happens.”

Time will tell

Wood is a player that Swansea City will be keen to keep given just how high his potential is. The 21-year-old is a player who definitely has the talent to go on and play at a higher level and could land the Swans an even bigger fee than the £10m being reported at the moment.

Selling to a Championship rival – especially one that has already taken your manager – probably doesn’t appeal to Swansea.

However, as the South Welsh outfit have shown before, even prized assets have a price, it just remains to be seen whether or not Southampton can match it. As a former player under Martin, Wood will obviously be a good fit for the Saints but after Swansea rejected an offer for the defender, time will tell whether Southampton can tempt them into a deal.