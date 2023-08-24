Leicester City now face competition from Brighton in pursuit of South American talent

Leicester City now face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion in pursuit of Newell’s Old Boys winger Brian Aguirre, reports claim.

It was recently revealed that Leicester City are looking to poach Argentinian talent Aguirre, 20, from Newell’s Old Boys.

But reports in South American (via Sport Witness) are now saying that Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion have also joined the race to sign the Argentina U20 international.

It’s said that the Seagulls are now tracking Aguirre ahead of a potential summer move, with Brighton’s presence in this particular transfer chase no doubt a worry for Leicester.

Enzo Maresca has so far signed signed six new players this summer, with his side having won all of their games so far this season.

Brighton’s pull

Brighton are perhaps one of the most attractive clubs to play for at the moment.

They’re setting the trend for clubs in positions like Leicester’s, with their shrewd transfer policy and acumen the envy of many; often signing players like Aguirre and often selling hem on for enormous profits.

So beating Brighton to the signing of Aguirre will certainly be tough for he Foxes, despite them too being an attractive club to play for.

They’ve started the season well, and under Maresca, they look like they could have a very bright future. But Brighton are working wonders in every aspect of their game right now, so for Aguirre, signing for the Seagulls might be the preferred choice.

Still, Leicester remain in this race and if they put money on the table first, they could yet land the player. The summer transfer window slams shuts on September 1st; little over a week from now.

The Foxes return to action against Rotherham United this weekend.