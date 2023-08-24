Leeds United and Swansea City are both considering moves for Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon, a report from TEAMtalk has said.

24-year-old defender Tymon was, when fit, the go-to man at left-back for Alex Neil at Stoke City in the 2022/23 campaign. He spent spells on the sidelines through injury but he finished the season in the starting XI, managing a goal and six assists in 31 games across all competitions.

However, new signing Enda Stevens has taken the starting spot since his arrival, limiting Tymon to just one Championship appearance off the bench.

Now, TEAMtalk claims that the former Hull City man has emerged as a target for both Leeds United and Swansea City.

The Whites want an out-and-out left-back after fielding Sam Byram there in recent weeks, while the Swans are keen to replace Ryan Manning. It remains to be seen if Stoke City will sanction a move to a Championship rival but moves are being considered.

A realistic swoop?

Given that Tymon looks to have lost his place in the starting XI, it doesn’t seem out of the question that he moves on. And, given that he’s proven at this level and has a good amount of experience in the division, he’d certainly be a solid signing for either Leeds United or Swansea City.

If Stoke were willing to sell, it would be interesting to see if they would look to find a replacement before a move would be sanctioned. Stevens looks to be the first choice but beyond him, only Liam McCarron is a natural on the left-hand side.

McCarron, 22, signed from Leeds in 2022 and spent last season on loan at Port Vale. He’s yet to play for the Potters’ first-team and only played four times for the Valiants last season.