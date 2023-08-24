Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri after Marseille couldn’t agree a deal, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Leeds United are in the market for some fresh additions but on Thursday morning, it seemed that they were poised to miss out on transfer target Amiri.

The former Germany international has been a target for the Whites but it was said that he cancelled contacts with the Championship club in favour of pursuing a move to French side Marseille.

Now though, in a huge boost for Leeds, it seems their pursuit of the midfielder is alive again.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg has said on Twitter that after initially rejecting Leeds United, Amiri is now open to joining compatriot Daniel Farke at Elland Road after Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille were unable to agree a deal.

Leeds are now closing in on a deal worth €5m to €6m plus add-ons, it is said.

ℹ️ Turnaround! Nadiem #Amiri had rejected the possibility to join @LUFC as he wanted to join Marseille as reported. Leeds was informed about that decision. But: Leverkusen & Marseille haven’t found an agreement. ➡️ Instead, Bayer 04 & Leeds are close to find an agreement now… pic.twitter.com/cwULDJAWze — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 24, 2023

Serious pedigree

While a good chunk of Amiri’s 36 appearances last season came as a substitute, there’s no downplaying his level of pedigree.

The midfielder is a five-time Germany international and has played over 200 times in the Bundesliga, playing 115 times for TSG Hoffenheim before moving to Leverkusen in 2019, for whom he has featured for on 138 occasions. Amiri has played Europa League and Champions League football and at only 26, he’s still got plenty of time at the peak of his powers.

Even if Amiri hasn’t quite reached the heights predicted of him at the early stages of his career, he could prove to be a big hit in the middle for Farke. Importantly, he’s someone who should be able to manage a rise to the Premier League if Leeds United achieve their goal of an instant return to the top-flight too.