Leeds United are closing in on a £12m deal for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Speculation has been rife over the future of Swansea City talisman Piroe. A whole host of clubs have been linked with the Dutch star over the course of the summer and with just over a week left in the window, it seems this saga could finally be nearing a close.

Leeds United have been pushing to get a deal done in recent days and now, the Daily Mail reports that the Whites have come to an agreement with Swansea over a £12m move for Piroe.

It is said that the deal is expected to be sealed on Thursday in what would be a big statement signing for Leeds United.

Piroe looks to have outgrown the Championship after netting 41 goals in 91 second-tier games for the Swans. However, Daniel Farke and Leeds look to have pulled off a serious coup, keeping the 23-year-old in the division.

A statement deal after a tough summer

There’s no hiding how tough the past few months have been for Leeds United. After relegation, star men have moved on with not many coming in and with the Willy Gnonto saga taking up headlines in recent weeks, a move for Piroe should be a bid morale boost for all those at Elland Road.

After another impressive season at Swansea, Piroe looked destined for a move to a higher level. A stay in the Championship comes as a bit of a surprise, but he’s moving to a team with ambitions of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Piroe should be a real talisman for Farke’s side if the deal goes through, with fans of plenty of clubs sure to be keeping a keen eye on further developments.