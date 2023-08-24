Grant should be a name familiar with EFL fans. After coming through Nottingham Forest’s youth academy, the midfielder thrived in two loan spells with Notts County before a fruitful spell with Lincoln City.

19 goals and 24 assists in 89 games with the Imps earned him a move to Peterborough United. However, things didn’t go as planned at Posh and Grant ended up leaving to join Hearts last summer.

Grant played 38 times across all competitions for the Scottish side last season but now, it is claimed that he’s wanted in England again.

Reporting on Twitter, Football Insider has said that multiple clubs from League One and League Two are interested in signing Grant on loan. No specific teams are named but having been sparsely involved with Hearts so far this season, a move may well transpire for the 28-year-old.

Back to the EFL?

When deployed as an attacking midfielder or out on the left-hand side, Grant was a serious threat in the EFL. He’s moved a bit deeper as time has gone on and plays centrally more often than not, but he still maintains a solid creative threat.

League Two was where he really thrived but he’s shown that he can perform in League One too. A step up to the Championship with Peterborough United was tough given how they struggled in the second-tier.

Time will tell if Hearts are to let Grant out but given his limited minutes in the early stages of this season, a temporary exit could be best for the former Nottingham Forest youngster.

With League One and League Two teams keen, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up if he is on the move.