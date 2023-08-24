Ipswich Town player departure set to be announced, League One move in the offing

Ipswich Town man Greg Leigh’s move to Oxford United is set to be announced, the Witney Gazette has reported.

Ipswich Town recruited left-back Leigh last summer, signing him from Morecambe. He ended up serving as cover and competition for star man Leif Davis, managing a goal and an assist in his 22 outings as the Tractor Boys won promotion to the Championship.

He’s been limited to one minute of Championship action in the opening three games though, missing out on the squad completely as Kieran McKenna’s side defeated QPR last time out.

Growing talk of a swoop for Manchester United’s Brandon Williams has seen Leigh linked with a move to Oxford United and now, the Witney Gazette reports that the League One side are now set to announce his arrival.

It is said that the 28-year-old’s move will likely be a permanent one. He has a year left on his contract at Portman Road and 180 League One appearances to his name.

A good move for all?

While Leigh has been a solid player for Ipswich, a move for Williams only pushes him further down the pecking order given his ability to play on the left or right-hand side.

A move away allows Leigh to settle at a new club and find regular game time away from Portman Road. At 28, that will be a priority, and with Oxford United swooping, he’ll be joining a club with promising prospects too.

The U’s have done some clever business this summer and after three consecutive wins, they’ll be hoping to fight for promotion again after a challenging 2022/23 campaign. He’ll come in to compete with Ciaron Brown for a starting spot and with bags of League One experience to his name, he’ll be a reliable figure for Liam Manning to call upon.