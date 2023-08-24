According to the respected reporter Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United have made a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri.

The Whites have seen their ranks decimated by a swathe of recent departures from Elland Road, the last of these being midfielder Tyler Adams who has headed to Bournemouth.

With Leeds fans bemoaning a serious lack of depth in their squad, criticism has been raised of the threadbare nature of the first-team squad.

Romano states that the West Yorkshire side is looking to change this situation somewhat and that the Whites have entered a ‘formal bid’ for Amiri with Bundesliga side Leverkusen.

He adds that a four-year deal has been offered to the former German international and that it is now up to the midfielder to ‘decide his future’.

A worthwhile move?

Numbers at Elland Road are woefully low. Even so, boss Daniel Farke is not willing to just sign bodies in order to bolster the ranks in LS11.

At present, Leeds United have placed their faith in new signing Ethan Ampadu and the untried Archie Gray in the midfield engine room. Whilst both are purring well, there is some opinion that more steel is needed.

26-year-old Amiri will bring some of that steel with him should the Whites follow this through to completion. Additionally, he has the experience that should allow him to fit into the Championship with ease.

His 98 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen are augmented by a further 106 Bundesliga appearances for TSG Hoffenheim as well as 13 Serie A performances last season on loan at Genoa.

That is the sort of experience that would be of benefit to a Leeds United outfit looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first opportunity. You can also add Europa League and Champions League experience as well.

Amiri is also a bit of a dual-threat player from midfield with 19 goals and 25 assists across 204 Bundesliga appearances.

In short, this is the sort of deal that Leeds United need to be turning into a picture of a player signing a new deal and announcing himself to a fervent fanbase.