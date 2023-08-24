Derby County are set to sign Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on loan until January, The72 has been told.

Derby County are looking to add some more firepower to their attacking ranks after signing Conor Washington and Martin Waghorn this summer.

Now, The72 has been told that Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules is set to join the club on a temporary basis.

The deal will run until January as the Gunners look to give their young striker another taste of senior experience.

John-Jules, 22, spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town. He notched three goals and an assist in 21 games for the Tractor Boys as they won promotion to the Championship. The Arsenal youngster has also gained EFL game time in spells with Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday before.

He will compete with James Collins and fellow new signings Washington and Waghorn for a starting spot in Paul Warne’s side.