Cardiff City host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to South Wales to face a Cardiff City side also enduring a tough start to the new season.

The Bluebirds started promisingly with an opening day draw against relegated Leeds United but two defeats since then leave them down in 20th. Last time out they lost 2-1 to Leicester City, with Aaron Ramsey’s long range screamer undone by a late Cesare Casadei winner.

As for the visitors, they’re the only Championship side without a point to their name after three games.

Xisco Munoz’s Wednesday have lost all three games thus far, falling to defeats against Southampton, Hull City and Preston North End. As a result, they’re bottom of the table and the mood among supporters is a concerned one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The early signs aren’t good for Sheffield Wednesday. It will take the squad time to adjust to Championship football and for new signings to settle but after three games, it seems they could be right in the relegation fight many predicted them to be this season.

“Cardiff have been tipped to struggle too and with a point from three games, this could be looked back on as an important result if both sides are still in the fight come next May.

“The difference is, there are sparks of quality in Erol Bulut’s ranks. That could get them a valuable win here. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends level and a Wednesday win would be a serious morale boost for the Owls, but I think the hosts might snatch the victory.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff, after that opening day performance at Leeds, really haven’t been up to it since. They’ve had a couple of poor results but their last performance at Leicester was improved, so returning to the Cardiff City Stadium, they’ll be confident.

“And playing Wednesday will give the Bluebirds confidence too. The Owls have started poorly and they look to be in a bit of a mess with Munoz not knowing his best XI or his best formation as of yet.

“But Wednesday did well against Preston last time out, and something tells me that they’re going to get off the mark here this weekend.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday