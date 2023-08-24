Fabrizio Romano says Serie A side Bologna are set to sign Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen on loan, with an option to buy.

Kristiansen, 20, joined Leicester City from FC Copenhagen in January. The Foxes paid a reported fee of £17million for the full-back, making him the most expensive player in Danish Superliga history.

He’s since made 12 league appearances for the Foxes but is yet to play a single minute this season, having spent time on the sidelines in pre-season.

And now it looks like Kristiansen could be leaving Leicester City. Romano has revealed on Twitter that Italian outfit Bologna are set to sign the Dane on an initial loan deal, but with an option to buy and the potential for a four-year contract for Kristiansen.

Romano adds that Kristiansen is set for a medical with the club and that the move will be completed in the coming days.

Understand Bologna are now set to sign Victor Kristensen from Leicester — done deal on loan plus buy option clause and future four year contract 🔴🔵🇩🇰 Medical tests booked for Danish LB who will complete his move in the next 2/3 days. pic.twitter.com/iS5W3DBkv6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

A correct move?

Kristiansen promised so much for Leicester City, but perhaps his move to the club wasn’t at the right time for either party.

Leicester needed to bolster other positions in January in order to beat the drop. And for Kristiansen, the threat of relegation was always there, and their eventual relegation always meant that he looked likely to move on.

But a move to Bologna is a positive one for him and Leicester could yet end up recouping the bulk of what they paid for him, or they could end up getting him back next summer; hopefully in time for a Premier League campaign.

It could yet work out for Kristiansen ad Leicester City, but for now it looks like the pair are parting ways.

The Foxes return to action against Rotherham United this weekend.