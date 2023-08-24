Ahead of Leeds United’s visit to high-flying Ipswich Town, boss Daniel Farke has confirmeed that winger Luis Sinisterra is available for selection again.

In a Yorkshire Evening Post article, reporter Graham Smyth lays bare the Whites’ changing stance over Sinisterra after his omission from last weekend’s game against West Bromwich Albion.

Like many other players at Elland Road, Colombian Sinisterra had a relegation clause written into his contract. This clause would allow him to exit Leeds United should a suitable offer come in for his service.

Reporter Smyth relays the fact that – with no offers incoming – Sinisterra’s relegation clause had expired. He references Farke as using the uncertainty of this situation to isolate him from the first-team set-up, quoting:

“That was the reason we didn’t involve him in training and matchday squads.”

However, after clear-the-air talks, the 24-year-old Colombian is back in contention and has been invited back to train with the main group of players at Elland Road.

Farke said:

“The situation is sorted, we have clarity about his contractual situation. I had a good chat with him and he’s in a much better place. He’s clear in his head, ready to go, ready to train and play with 100 per cent so we took him back into the dressing room.

“He’s important for my plans for the future.”

A welcome return?

In a word, yes. Getting this contractual situation sorted and Sinisterra back in training can only be positive for Leeds United.

In what was a hard campaign for the Whites in last season’s Premier League, Sinisterra was a bright spark who shone with five goals in just 19 games.

This return came on the back of 18 goals and 11 assists for Feyenoord across 42 Eredivisie and Conference League games. That dual threat is something that the Colombian flyer brings as standard.

Aside from that threat, he also terrifies defenders with his speed, control, and willingness to put them on the back foot. This – of course – is in top-tier football but many would see him being able to transfer this to the Championship.

Should Leeds Uinited be able to keep Sinisterra past the closing of the summer transfer window, he could be a very important player for the West Yorkshire side.