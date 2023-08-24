21-year-old Colwill has looked like one of Cardiff City’s brightest talents in recent years but he hasn’t been able to nail down a place in the Bluebirds’ first-team. So far this season, he’s played just six minutes of Championship football, missing out on the matchday squads against Leeds United and Leicester City completely.

He’s already got eight Wales caps to his name and has seven goals and two assists for the Cardiff’s senior side.

Now though, amid a lack of game time in South Wales, Colwill is wanted in League One.

Football Insider claims that Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Reading have all registered an interest in signing the attacking midfielder before the window’s end. His deal runs out at the end of this season, leading to interest in both loan or permanent deals.

Deserving of more minutes

Colwill looked primed and ready for an eye-catching breakthrough before opportunities started to slip away from the youngster. More game time is what he needs if he’s to come good on his potential and a switch to League One, be it temporary or permanent, could be the best option for him.

His deal is up next summer so a solid loan could set him up for a good move if he’s allowed to run out his deal.

Or, if a permanent move transpires before the end of the summer window, it means Cardiff will still receive a cash fee for a player they could lose for nothing in a year’s time. Time will tell just how the situation is to pan out but one thing for certain is that Colwill needs to find more game time for this season.