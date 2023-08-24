Cardiff City goalkeeper Rohan Luthra is set to join Slough Town on loan, a report from Sky Sports has said.

Cardiff City’s 21-year-old goalkeeper Luthra has been in and around the first-team picture for a little while now.

The ex-Crystal Palace youngster made his debut last season and has been involved in three of four matchday squads across all competitions this season. Now, it looks as though the ‘keeper is set for a chance to prove himself in non-league football.

Sky Sports reports that Luthra is set to join Slough Town on a temporary basis. They ply their trade in the National League South, a division they finished 18th in last season.

The deal will last for the endurance of the 2023/24 campaign but Luthra will still spend time training with Cardiff City alongside his time with Slough.

The non-league side also have Polish ‘keeper Hubert Graczyk on the books, who is on loan from Premier League side Arsenal.

Valuable experience

After making his debut for Cardiff City last season, Luthra will be hoping to kick on and show just what he’s capable of this season.

Goalkeepers often have to wait patiently for a chance to make a name for themselves but loan moves are a good way of them gaining experience while learning their trade in the lower leagues. A regular role with Slough Town should set Luthra up well for the future, so the hope will be that he can land the starting role ahead of Arsenal starlet Graczyk.

From Cardiff’s perspective, Luthra’s loan move will leave loan man Runar Alex Runarsson, Jak Alnwick and Ryan Allsop to fight it out for the starting spot in Erol Bulut’s side.