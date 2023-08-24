Journalist Darren Witcoop says Chris Martin returning to QPR can’t be ruled out, with the striker still without a club.

QPR signed Martin, 34, on a free transfer midway through last season. The experience striker went on to score four goals in 16 league outings for the R’s, including the winning goal in a memorable 1-0 win away at Burnley.

But, to the surprise of many, Martin was let go at the end of his short-term contract, and he remains without a club.

Several teams have so far been linked this summer, including Blackpool, and Witcoop says that Martin is still exploring his options this summer, but that a return to West London can’t be ruled out.

He tweeted:

Chris Martin still exploring options. Free agent so no deadline but keen to finalise a deal with a club. Interest from League One in the striker but a return to QPR, who officially left the club in July, can’t be ruled out. Rangers are looking to strengthen in attack #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 23, 2023

QPR have been in need of attacking options throughout the summer; even more so now with Lyndon Dykes looking like he’s carrying an injury after the Scot missed the last outing v Ipswich Town.

Martin returns?

Many will say that QPR should never have released Martin in the first place.

He showed his class during the second half of last season, scoring some hugely important goals as QPR eventually scathed off relegation.

Another one-year deal for the striker would’ve given Gareth Ainsworth an experienced option up top, which would come in handy right now given Dykes’ injury.

But what Martin wants to do next remains to be seen. He’ll no doubt have options from up and down the Football League but after missing pre-season, he’ll need a while to egt up to speed, so signing him could be a risk for whoever does.

QPR though could yet be forced to return for Martin, with the summer transfer window closing in little over a week.

QPR face Southampton this weekend.