‘Can be exploited’ – Millwall v Stoke City prediction: The72

Millwall host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side come into this one on the back of two straight defeats in a row. Norwich City comfortably dismissed of the Lions 3-1 last Sunday and before that it was Bristol City who took maximum points from them.

Alex Neil’s Stoke City look like they’re in a much stronger position to go on and have a successful season this time around. They beat Watford last weekend to make it six points from a possible nine, but this one won’t be easy.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall typically make The Den a tough place to visit and if they want to have a successful season this time around then that is one thing that is key. Rowett’s side need to maintain better consistency throughout the campaign and the early signs are that may still prove an issue.

“Stoke City look strong. Their squad appears more than capable of pushing the limits of the top six and Neil knows what it takes to get his side up there competing at this level. The Potters come into this one following a strong win, but their defeat to Ipswich Town proves they do have weaknesses which can be exploited.

“I can see this being another tight game for Stoke City, much like the one against Watford. However, I’m not sure Millwall have what it takes in the final third to put away the Potters so I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-1 Stoke City

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

James Ray

“Stoke look good value for their high ambitions in the early stages of the season and I can see them getting another win here.

“Millwall are starting slowly and while their recent defeats have raised questions, they’ll find form sooner rather than later get back to the heights many tip them to reach. Their wait for a second win could go on here though with the Potters coming to town.

“These two could be fighting it out for a play-off spot come the end of the season but this is a good time for Stoke to visit The Den, and I think they could make the most of this opportunity. “

Score prediction: Millwall 1-2 Stoke City