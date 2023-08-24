Blackburn Rovers set to win battle for highly-rated Brighton starlet, medical tomorrow

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Andy Moran on loan, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

Blackburn Rovers are looking to add some more firepower to their attacking ranks and with a proposed loan move for Moran, they look to be recruiting a seriously promising young player.

Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old forward managed 10 goals and six assists in 19 PL2 games last season. He’s also played three times for Brighton’s first-team while starring at youth level for the Republic of Ireland too.

Transfer guru Romano has reported on Twitter that Moran is set to join Rovers on loan, with a medical booked for Friday.

He adds that there were offers from Germany and Holland but Blackburn’s possession-based play style made Ewood Park the preferred destination.

Excl: highly rated Brighton & Ireland U21 forward Andrew Moran set for Blackburn Rovers loan move 🔵🇮🇪 #BHAFC Medical booked on Friday. Moran also had offers from Germany and Holland but Brighton keen to send him to Blackburn’s due to managers possession based style of play. pic.twitter.com/tWixETEXIj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

Moran has been the subject of Championship interest this summer too. QPR were recently linked while Blackburn Rovers were said to be keen alongside Stoke City and Swansea City earlier in the window.

A strong link continues

Blackburn Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion are no strangers to one another. This Moran move marks the latest deal between the two clubs in which the Championship outfit have benefitted well.

Jan Paul van Hecke previously thrived on loan at Ewood Park while gaining experience away from Brighton, while Reda Khadra also gained his first taste of second-tier football at Blackburn Rovers.

This move for Moran shows that the relationship is still strong this summer, and in Moran, Blackburn might be about to sign the best of the three loan players. He can play as a striker or attacking midfielder, even featuring out wide at times. As a Brighton youngster, he’s learned the possession game well and should be a great fit for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers side.