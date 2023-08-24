Birmingham City have announced that midfielder Alfie Chang has suffered a ‘significant knee injury’, with the 20-year-old set to undergo surgery this week.

Chang is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy, with the midfielder making his first-team debut during the 2021/22 season.

But he made his Championship debut last time round in what was very much a breakthrough season for the Englishman.

He racked up 13 league outings for Blues last time round, steadily asserting himself in the starting XI; he’s so far been an unused substitute in each of Birmingham City’s opening three league games this season.

And now, it looks like Chang will be absent for a prolonged period of time after Birmingham City announced that the midfielder had sustained a significant knee injury, with the player set to see a specialist and set for surgery in the coming days.

It’s a huge blow for the youngster and for Birmingham City too, who’ve started the 2023/24 season with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

1 of 20 Who is this current Championship player? Oli McBurnie Jay Rodriguez Jerry Yates Josh Sargent

A huge blow

This is such devastating news for both player and club.

Chang looked set to play an important role for the club this season after making his breakthrough last time round, and for John Eustace, Blues look set to be without a very useful option in Chang for a long time.

For such a young player to sustain such a serious injury too; it could really hinder his development and his future prospects, but Chang and Birmingham City have to remain positive.

Whether or not Blues turn to the transfer market for a replacement before September 1st remains to be seen, but it looks like the club are remaining active in the market anyway.

Birmingham City host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.