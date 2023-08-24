Southampton host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Southampton welcome QPR to St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, for what should be an interesting clash between two sides already at opposing ends of the table.

The Saints are expected to challenge this season and so far they remain unbeaten, having taken seven points from their opening three games of the 2023/24 season.

QPR meanwhile have lost two of their opening three in the league, with a win over Cardiff City earlier in the month being their sole win of the season so far.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a very tough outing for QPR. But their last two outings have been more promising; that win at Cardiff and then a close game v Ipswich Town last time out.

“They’ll look to disrupt Southampton’s possession-based, passing game with their more physical and direct style, so for the Saints too, this is a potential banana skin.

“But Southampton look very commanding right now. They’re making a go of it in the transfer market too and so expect there to be a buzz around the team right now.

“I’ll say Saints win, but I don’t predict it to be an easy win by any means.”

Score prediction: Southampton 1-0 QPR

James Ray

“Southampton have shown they can be leaky in defence and as long as their opponents are still in games, that could see the Saints slip on a few banana skins this season. Teams like QPR will be hoping to pounce on that, but I can see the hosts causing a fair few problems for the visitors.

“Ainsworth’s men might snatch one to keep them in the game but with the attacking firepower that Southampton possess, I feel they’ll just have too much for QPR.

“I’ll say a 3-1 home win.”

Score prediction: Southampton 3-1 QPR