Huddersfield Town host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Huddersfield Town welcome former boss David Wagner to the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend, for an exciting clash in the Championship.

Neil Warnock’s side haven’t start all that well this season, taking just one point from their opening three games of the season, coming in a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough last time out.

Norwich meanwhile have started positively. They sit in 3rd place of the table having taken seven points from their opening three of the season, beating Millwall 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Norwich have started better than probably anyone expected them too. Wagner has clearly been putting in the work on the training ground this summer and his side look strong.

“Huddersfield meanwhile look like they’ll struggle this season. It’s been a tough window for them so far but with Warnock at the wheel, they’ll always have a chance of survival.

“In this one though, I think it could be a fairly routine afternoon for Norwich. They’ve got far more quality than Huddersfield and far more confidence right now.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Norwich City

James Ray

“Norwich should be looking to take nothing less than three points here. They’ve started well and looked better geared for a promotion fight than many thought they were, so that’s a testament to Wagner and his coaching staff.

“There will be good spells and memorably moments for Huddersfield but I can’t see them getting anything here unfortunately. If they can rock the Canaries early on and get the fans vocal, they could snatch something.

“However, I can’t see that happening. I’ll go for an away win and a clean sheet for the Canaries.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Norwich City