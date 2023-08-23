Swansea City are yet to pick up a league win this season and their business between now and deadline day could prove crucial to their chances this year.

Michael Duff’s side have picked up two points in their opening three Championship outings so far.

Their 1-1 draw against Coventry City last weekend was a promising result and display and it doesn’t appear as if it will be too long before the Swans start to find their feet this season.

This start hasn’t really come as a shock. Russell Martin’s departure and Duff’s arrival meant a new system needed to be implemented into the Swansea City squad and that typically takes some time for the players to get used to.

Swansea City have made some exciting additions this season, but they could do with a couple more before the window closes.

Here we look at two players who could realistically sign for Swansea City before deadline day…

Bashir Humphreys

The Chelsea defender spent part of last season on loan at SC Paderborn in Germany. He has played a fair few times for Chelsea’s U18 and U21 over the years and last season was his first chance to gain consistent senior game time.

The latest report suggests Chelsea are yet to sanction a loan for Humphreys, but it seems highly unlikely he will be in the running for Premier League minutes with the Blues this season and for that reason a loan move is best for his development.

The 20-year-old could do with a full season in a senior environment, but it seems like Chelsea are waiting until the last minute to decide whether they can afford to let him leave on loan this summer.

Alex Bangura

It was reported a few weeks ago that both Swansea City and Preston North End had interest in the Sierra Leone international.

The 24-year-old left back was said to be keen on a move to England, but the links have since gone cold.

However, with nine days left of the window a move cannot be ruled out as Swansea City could do with extra cover here given their current second choice is yet to play as high as the Championship.

Bangura can play anywhere down the left side of the pitch and last season was a regular in the Eredivisie.

Now, he’s playing in the Dutch second tier and there’s seemingly no reason why the Swans can’t pull this one off before it’s too late.