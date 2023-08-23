‘Starting to find their feet’ – Mansfield Town v Stockport County prediction: The72

Mansfield Town host Stockport County at Field Mill this weekend in League Two.

Mansfield Town are unbeaten so far this season and have picked up six points from their first four league fixtures. Nigel Clough is hoping that this is the year that he can guide the Stags to promotion to League One after they missed out on the top seven in the last campaign.

Stockport secured their first win of this term last weekend after beating Barrow 1-0 at Edgeley Park courtesy of summer signing Louie Barry’s winner. Dave Challinor’s side will hope that result can help them hit a bit of form now as they themselves look to get promoted to the third tier as well.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Mansfield have made a steady start and if they can start turning these draws into wins then they could be a force to be reckoned with in League Two this season. There is no doubt that they have some quality players at fourth tier level and they have an experienced manager in Nigel Clough.

“Stockport lost their first two games of the campaign but have accumulated four points from their last two outings against Bradford City and Barrow which suggests they are starting to find their feet. The Hatters lost in the play-off final last term and have kept their squad together.

“I can see Dave Challinor’s side start to string some results together now and I think they’ll narrowly secure three points here.”

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 0-1 Stockport County

James Ray

“This will be a close one I reckon. Either side could snatch the three points but I’ve got a feeling they’ll end up cancelling either out.

“Mansfield’s loss of Alfie Kilgour is a big blow and seeing Jordan Bowery find chances in defence is certainly something different. While it was a decent showing for him, I do think a team like Stockport will be able to ask more questions of his defensive abilities than Grimsby did.

“Stockport started slowly but they’re finding a bit more momentum and that could be enough to get them a point from this.”

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 1-1 Stockport County