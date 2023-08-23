Report sheds light on Joel Piroe saga as Leeds United and Southampton battle for signature

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe looks like he could be on the move before the September 1st transfer deadline.

The Dutchman has been in headlines throughout the summer, with a number of teams having been linked.

More recently though, Championship duo Leeds United and Southampton have been closely mentioned alongside the 24-year-old, with Alan Nixon revealing on his Patreon this morning that Leeds were trying to buy the striker from Swansea.

And providing some clarity on the story, Wales Online have reported that Daniel Farke’s Leeds United have stepped up their interest in Piroe this week, but that Swansea are yet to receive a formal bid for the former PSV man.

The same report adds that Russell Martin’s Southampton remain interested, and that two European teams have also joined the race in the last week or so.

Sheffield United have been linked this month as well, but the Blades are closing in on an £18million move for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer and so whether they remain keen on Piroe, remains to be seen.

Piroe on the move

With Piroe in the final year of his Swansea contract, a transfer exit in the next week or so is starting to look very likely.

And a move to a top end Championship club could be ideal for his development, with a step up to the Premier League often proving too much for players with his kind of experience.

Either Leeds or Southampton would be signing a top striker in Piroe, though it’s Leeds who certainly seem to be the more keen as things stand.

And it makes sense given how slowly they’ve started this season, though a reunion with Martin at Southampton can’t be ruled out either.

It’ll no doubt come down to money and who puts the most on the table.